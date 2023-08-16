(CNN) — Prosecutors from the special counsel’s office have raised ethical questions about the attorney representing one of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the Mar-a-Lago documents criminal case, marking the second time they’ve raised potential issues about lawyers representing multiple people who’ve worked for the former president.

The prosecutors told Judge Aileen Cannon in a filing on Wednesday that John Irving, the lawyer for Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump co-defendant Carlos De Oliveira, also represents three possible witnesses who could be called to testify against him at trial.