(CNN) — The Texas House members leading the effort to impeach Ken Paxton said the Republican attorney general had abused his office and betrayed both voters and the conservatives who worked for him as they delivered closing statements Friday in Paxton’s two-week impeachment trial before the state Senate.

“He may claim to be one of us. But unlike the public servants here today, he has no regard for the principles of honor and integrity,” Republican state Rep. Andrew Murr, the chair of the House impeachment managers, said Friday morning.