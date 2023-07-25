(CNN) — The impasse created by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military nominations is raising the stakes of the Senate’s final week in session as lawmakers are working frantically behind the scenes to try and find a solution that would get the Alabama senator to back off his slow walking of more than 270 military promotions.

So far, there is no end in sight.

CNN’s Clare Foran and Haley Talbot contributed to this report.