(CNN) — The 2024 election cycle is projected to be the most expensive to date, with anticipated ad spending of $10.2 billion across all platforms.

In a new report, the ad tracking firm AdImpact said the election cycle covering the years 2023 and 2024 “will be the most expensive political cycle of all time, 13% higher than the 2019-2020 cycle’s record of $9.02 billion.”