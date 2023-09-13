(CNN) — The Pentagon’s watchdog is establishing a new team in Ukraine to monitor ongoing US security assistance to Kyiv as a growing number of Republicans call for more oversight into how the money is being used.

The Defense Department inspector general said a senior representative from the US began work in Ukraine in late-August, and additional personnel are expected to arrive by the end of September. The positions are based at the US embassy in Kyiv to monitor US aid, which has totaled more than $43.7 billion since the start of the Biden administration.