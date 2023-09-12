(CNN) — The Pentagon pledged to use offensive cyber operations to “frustrate” and “disrupt” foreign powers and criminals that threaten US interests in a new military strategy document released Tuesday that warns of China’s aims to dominate cyberspace.

The Department of Defense’s new cyber strategy – shaped by a close study of Russia’s war in Ukraine – casts the US military’s burgeoning hacking capabilities as important to US power projection, but also acknowledges the risks of escalation in cyberspace.