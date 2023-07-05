(CNN) — A review undertaken by the Pentagon after a trove of classified documents were leaked online has recommended that the department establish a new office to monitor insider threats and improve access to vetting information from ongoing background checks to ensure individuals still meet security clearance requirements.

“This review found that the overwhelming majority of DoD personnel with access to [classified national security information] are trustworthy, and that all DoD Components demonstrate a broad commitment to security,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo released Wednesday. “However, the review identified areas where we can and must improve accountability measures to prevent the compromise of C SI [classified national security information], to include addressing insider threats.”