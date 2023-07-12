Pence says he supports banning abortions for nonviable pregnancies

Republican presidential candidate and former vice president Mike Pence speaks during a Celebrate Life Day rally outside the Lincoln Memorial on June 24 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said abortion should be banned when a pregnancy is not viable, according to the Associated Press.

“I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it,” Pence told the AP in a recent interview. “I just have heard so many stories over the years of courageous women and families who were told that their unborn child would not go to term or would not survive. And then they had a healthy pregnancy and a healthy delivery.”

