Pence says he’ll ‘comply with the law’ if called to testify in Trump 2020 election trial

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the press on July 14 in Des Moines, Iowa. Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would comply with the law if he were compelled to testify in former President Donald Trump’s trial in the 2020 election case.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would comply with the law if he were compelled to testify in former President Donald Trump’s trial in the 2020 election case.

“I have no plans to testify, but, look, we’ll always comply with the law. But … I don’t know what the path of this indictment will be,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview that aired Sunday on “State of the Union.”