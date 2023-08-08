(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday outlined his energy policy plan with the goal to overtake China as the world’s top energy producer by 2040.

The Republican presidential candidate’s energy proposal includes allowing new drilling on federal lands, cutting permitting time in half, removing restrictions on natural gas production and replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. His plan also includes lifting regulations that prohibit year-round access to E-15 ethanol blends, which is usually banned in the summer because it creates smog.