Pence: Question of Ukraine’s NATO membership should wait until ‘after the war is won’

Former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence attends the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, June 10.

 Jonathan Drake/Reuters

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO should not be considered until Russia’s war in the country ends.

“I honestly believe that it’s important as the leader of the free world and the arsenal of democracy that America continue to provide the Ukrainians what they need to fight and win and repel that unprovoked Russian invasion. But the question of NATO membership – and I spoke about this with (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky – I think should all wait on after the war is won,” Pence told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source.”

