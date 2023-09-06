Pence expected to warn Republicans of the ‘siren song of populism’

Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives at a campaign event in Henniker, New Hampshire, on September 6. Pence will call on his party to turn away from what he describes as a growing threat of populism led by his former White House boss Donald Trump and “his populist followers and imitators.”

 Robert F. Bukaty/AP

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday will call on his party to turn away from what he describes as a growing threat of populism led by his former White House boss Donald Trump and “his populist followers and imitators.”

In a speech to be delivered at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, Pence is expected to say that “Republican voters face a choice” between conservative principles and the rising populist movement within the party, according to prepared remarks.