Pelosi says McCarthy is ‘playing politics’ with impeachment expungement

Nancy Pelosi (left) and Kevin McCarthy are seen here in a split image.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was “playing politics” with the idea of expunging former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

“Kevin is, you know, playing politics. It is not even clear if he constitutionally can expunge those things. If he wants to put his members on the spot, his members in difficult races on the spot, that is a decision he has to make. But this is not responsible,” Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

CNN’s Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.