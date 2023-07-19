(CNN) — The House Oversight Committee is expected to publicly hear Wednesday from two IRS whistleblowers whose closed-door testimony alleging that the Hunter Biden criminal probe was mishandled has ignited a firestorm among House Republicans and led to calls to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland.

House Republicans have capitalized on the allegations – from Gary Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran who oversaw parts of the Hunter Biden criminal probe, and one of his deputies whose prior testimony was anonymous – to support their claims that the Justice Department has become increasingly politicized to protect Democrats and target conservatives.