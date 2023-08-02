Orlando Magic NBA team donated $50,000 to a DeSantis super PAC, drawing scrutiny and criticism

A view of the Orlando Magic logo during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center.

 Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports/Reuters/FILE

(CNN) — In an unusual move for a professional sports team, the Orlando Magic donated $50,000 to a super PAC that supports the presidential bid of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a new filing this week with federal regulators shows.

It’s rare for a sports franchise to donate directly to a federal super PAC associated with a single candidate, experts say. And the contribution from the NBA team to Never Back Down, the group supporting DeSantis’ campaign for the Republican nomination, has drawn attention and criticism in Florida from Democrats and LGBTQ activists.

