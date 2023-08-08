(CNN) — A Tuesday special election in Ohio puts the state at the center of the abortion rights debate – even though the issue isn’t technically on the ballot.

At stake are the rules for amending the state constitution in the future. The question on the ballot, known as Issue 1, asks whether Ohio voters should be able to change the constitution with a simple majority vote or whether it should take a higher, 60% majority threshold. If Issue 1 passes (it needs only a simple majority of “yes” voters), it will be in place when a separate measure to enshrine new abortion rights into the constitution is on the ballot in November.

David Wright contributed to this story.