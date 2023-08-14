New York (CNN) — The New York state judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal case tied to hush money payments denied the former president’s bid to have the judge recuse himself from the litigation.

In an order dated Friday, Judge Juan Merchan said he has “carefully weighed” the arguments and “finds that recusal would not be in the public interest. Further, this Court has examined its conscience and is certain in its ability to be fair and impartial.”