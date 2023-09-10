Washington (CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday that a new CNN poll showing her as the only GOP contender with a clear lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical general election match-up signals America’s yearning for a new leader.

“Well, I think the reason that it shows that I would beat Biden by 6 points is simple. I think the majority of Americans know we need a new generational leader, that we need to leave the negativity of the past behind us,” the former South Carolina governor told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

CNN’s Ebony Davis contributed to this report.