New US intelligence suggests al Qaeda unlikely to revive in Afghanistan, but officials warn ISIS threat remains

Destroyed Humvees used during the war against the Taliban are seen stacked to be sold as scrap metal in Kandahar City, Afghanistan, on June 12.

 Rodrigo Abd/AP

(CNN) — New US intelligence assessments suggest that is “unlikely” al Qaeda will revive in Afghanistan and Pakistan and that counterterrorism operations by the Taliban in Afghanistan have degraded the Islamic State’s presence there, two senior US officials said on Friday.

The assessments described by the officials in a briefing to reporters paints an optimistic picture of the overall terrorist presence in Afghanistan, suggesting it has been waning despite the US military’s withdrawal from the country in 2021.

CNN’s Oren Liebermann contributed reporting.