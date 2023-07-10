(CNN) — The FBI participated in a flawed effort to stop Russian disinformation at the behest of a Ukrainian intelligence agency that instead ensnared authentic American accounts – even a verified Russian-language US State Department account, the House Judiciary Committee alleges in a new report obtained first by CNN.

The report accuses the FBI of not properly vetting social media accounts that one of Ukraine’s main intelligence agencies, the SBU, flagged as spreading Russian disinformation. Some of the accounts that the FBI passed on to Meta for review, according to the report, were actually criticizing Russia and its war on Ukraine.