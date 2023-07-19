New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announces he will not seek reelection By Aaron Pellish, CNN Jul 19, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced he will not run for reelection, leaving open a gubernatorial seat in a swing state heading into the 2024 election.Sununu, who was first elected to New Hampshire’s highest office in 2016 and has served four terms as governor, said the decision to not run for reelection was “no easy decision.”“Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state,” Sununu said in a tweet.Earlier this year, Sununu told CNN he will not run for president in 2024.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News 25-year-old pedestrian hit by car, killed in Wapato Yakima PD: Suspect fatally shot man at intersection after following him from restuarant Washingtons employment growth pushes unemployment to pre-pandemic rate Washington jury awards $2.5 million in kratom death case Body pulled from the Columbia River by Rock Island Dam More News