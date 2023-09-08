Nancy Pelosi to run for reelection for her US House seat next year By Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson, CNN Sep 8, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, said Friday she will run for reelection in the US House next November, according to a source familiar.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Assault investigation prompts Southridge High School lockdown Thursday Kennewick teen named Washington's Youth of the Year, set to compete on national stage It will be more confusing than ever to watch an NFL game this season Carbody Beach once again full of trash, FCSO asks for help in reporting dumping Bateman Island to remain closed until further notice Latest News It's time to get ready for the 15th Annual Wishes and Wine Fundraiser Great Night for Star Gazing...Summer Temperatures This Weekend The Rude Mechanicals to perform for free in Howard Amon Park this weekend King County proposed $19/hour minimum wage Stray Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight - Blues & Walla Walla...Nice Weekend More News