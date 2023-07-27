(CNN) — Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the mother of Lexi Rubio, one of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting, is running to be the mayor of the Texas city, she announced Thursday.

Mata-Rubio is looking to succeed Mayor Don McLaughlin, who is stepping down after nearly 10 years leading the city, about 80 miles west of San Antonio, to pursue a state House seat, according to The Texas Tribune. A special election for the remainder of McLaughlin’s term will take place November 7, the city announced Wednesday.

