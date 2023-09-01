(CNN) — The mother of one of the 13 US service members killed in the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing is demanding answers from the Biden administration about her son’s death, saying Friday that she wants to know more about his final moments.

“Just accurate statements of where my child was at the time of the bombing, where he took his last breath – all that, we have no information on any of that,” Alicia Lopez, mother of Cpl. Hunter Lopez, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.”

