#6. Accountants

- Public opinion of honesty and ethical standards:

--- Very high: 7%

--- High: 34%

--- Average: 50%

--- Low: 6%

--- Very low: 1%

Accountants prepare tax returns, ensure a company's financials are in order, provide in-depth financial analysis and management, and give financial guidance. Most, but not all, states require certified public accountants to pass an ethics exam as part of their licensing process. That said, bad apples still exist, and some accountants make the news for embezzling money from companies. In 2022, for instance, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined leading accounting firm Ernst & Young $100 million after discovering its employees cheated on ethics exams.

Washington (CNN) — If you forgot to file your taxes during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, you have until Monday to do so.

Nearly 1.5 million taxpayers may still be eligible for a tax refund from tax year 2019, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The agency estimates that almost $1.5 billion in refunds remain unclaimed.