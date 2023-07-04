(CNN) — Lots of low-wage workers just received a boost in pay, as more than a dozen states and localities increased their minimum wages.

Oregon beefed up its hourly minimum wage by 70 cents to $14.20 as of July 1, while Nevada increased its minimum wage by 75 cents to $11.25, according to a tally by the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. Washington, DC, raised its minimum wage by 90 cents to $17.