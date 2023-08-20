Mike Pence says he wasn’t aware of any ‘broad-based effort’ by Trump to declassify documents

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday he wasn’t aware of any “broad-based effort” by Donald Trump to declassify documents before leaving the White House.

“There is a process that the White House goes through to declassify materials. I’m aware of that occurring on several occasions over the course of our four years. But I don’t have any knowledge of any broad-based directive from the president,” Pence told ABC News Sunday.

