(CNN) — Most of the 16 Michigan Republicans who served as fake electors in 2020 will be arraigned Thursday and are expected to plead not guilty to the first-of-their-kind felony charges.

The group of Trump supporters were hit with state charges last month over their role in the former president’s campaign’s seven-state plan to subvert the Electoral College and overturn the 2020 election results by supplanting lawful Democratic electors with fake Republican electors.

