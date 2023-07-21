Michael Cohen reaches settlement with Trump Organization in dispute over unpaid legal bills By Kara Scannell, CNN Jul 21, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Michael Cohen reached a settlement with the Trump Organization in a dispute over nearly $1 million in unpaid legal bills, averting a civil trial set for Monday.During a court hearing Friday, lawyers for Cohen and the Trump Organization announced they reached the settlement and said the terms were “confidential.”This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Woman who died while in Benton Co. Jail identified, apparently had no injuries at time of death Yakima PD: 30-year-old man fatally shot on East Race Street Yakima PD: Suspect fatally shot man at intersection after following him from restuarant 25-year-old pedestrian hit by car, killed in Wapato Washington jury awards $2.5 million in kratom death case Latest News Grant award to Franklin County District 1 for ambulances, medical supplies Benton Franklin 4-H hosts Second Harvest food drive at Dust Devils Game Toxic algal bloom found in lake at Hisey Park West Nile Virus found in Benton County Yakima City Council votes yes on business-approved downtown parking plan More News