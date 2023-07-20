(CNN) — A dozen states have had to pause terminating certain residents from Medicaid and to restore coverage – at least temporarily – for tens of thousands of people, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

A Covid-19 pandemic-era ban on states ending residents’ Medicaid coverage expired on April 1. Since then, more than 3 million enrollees have been disenrolled, according to state and federal data compiled by KFF.