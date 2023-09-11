(CNN) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday urged a federal appeals court to intervene is his failed bid to move his Georgia criminal case to federal court.

In a filing to the 11th US Circuit of Appeals, Meadows asked the court to grant him emergency relief in the case after a lower court on Friday rejected his effort to move his state prosecution from a state court in Fulton County to the federal court.

