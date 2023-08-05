(CNN) — Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell entered the Graves County Republican Party Breakfast on Saturday to a standing ovation and applause, but voters expressed some concern about how his health will affect his ability to continue serving in the Senate.

“This is my 28th Fancy Farm and I want to assure you it’s not my last,” McConnell told the crowd. “The people of this state have chosen me seven times to do this job, and I want you to know how grateful I am,” he added.