McConnell seeks to reassure allies after health scares prompt new questions over his leadership position

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at athe US Capitol in Washington on June 13. McConnell moved behind the scenes to reassure his allies and donors he can do his job after he froze for the second time in as many months in public.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Washington (CNN) — Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell moved behind the scenes to reassure his allies and donors he can do his job after he froze for the second time in as many months in public – even as questions persist over how long the 81-year-old Kentuckian will stay as Republican leader.

McConnell, who has served for 16 years as the GOP leader, the longest of any Senate leader in history, has repeatedly made clear he’s staying in his job until the end of next year when the 118th Congress ends – something his confidantes say hasn’t changed even after his recent health scares.