McConnell’s office releases new health update after second frozen moment

Sen. Mitch McConnell gives a news conference at the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on May 10. McConnell’s office released an update about the 81-year-old Kentuckian’s health after he froze in front of cameras last week for the second time in as many months.

 Leah Millis/Reuters/File

(CNN) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office released an update about the 81-year-old Kentuckian’s health after he froze in front of cameras last week for the second time in as many months.

The note from Brian Monahan, the Capitol Hill attending physician, says there is no evidence of a stroke, seizure disorder or movement disorder like Parkinson’s disease.