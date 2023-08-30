McConnell appears to freeze while speaking with reporters in Kentucky By Morgan Rimmer, CNN Aug 30, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves his office and walks to the Senate floor at the US Capitol on March 6 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for about 30 seconds on Wednesday while speaking with reporters after a speech in Covington, Kentucky.The incident is similar to an episode McConnell experienced at the US Capitol late last month and is likely to raise additional questions about the fitness of the 81-year-old to lead the Senate Republican caucus.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Super Blue Moon Tonight! Rain Tomorrow Operation Best Friend: Success! Operation Best Friend #3: Punkin Yakima companies fined $194,000 for violations of the Clean Air Act Walla Walla High School ranks top 40% in the nation More News