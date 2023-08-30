McConnell appears to freeze while speaking with reporters in Kentucky

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves his office and walks to the Senate floor at the US Capitol on March 6 in Washington.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for about 30 seconds on Wednesday while speaking with reporters after a speech in Covington, Kentucky.

The incident is similar to an episode McConnell experienced at the US Capitol late last month and is likely to raise additional questions about the fitness of the 81-year-old to lead the Senate Republican caucus.