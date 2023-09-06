(CNN) — Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell addressed his colleagues behind closed doors on Wednesday about his health, telling them that his cognitive ability is not impaired and saying that he intends to stay atop the conference he has led for the past 16 years.

McConnell went into “great detail” about what happened when he froze twice and the extensive tests he had conducted – and said he had “no cognitive issues,” according to GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.