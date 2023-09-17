McCarthy says defense spending bill will get a vote this week ‘win or lose’

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, September 14.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that the Defense Department appropriations bill that was paused last week before it even made it to the floor for debate will come up for a vote this week “win or lose.”

“We will do that this week,” McCarthy said on Fox News, adding “unfortunately I had a handful of members last week that literally stopped the Department of Defense appropriations coming forward,” referring to members of his right flank who have stymied two appropriations bills thus far.