(CNN) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy deflected questions about the additional charges filed Thursday against former President Donald Trump in the case alleging mishandling of classified documents during his time in the White House, instead pointing to President Joe Biden.

In his latest defense of Trump, McCarthy questioned why Biden had classified documents from his time as a senator and why the president hasn’t been indicted, but would not engage on the new charges that Trump is facing.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.