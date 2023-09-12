Mark Meadows’ bid to avoid Georgia election subversion trial hits inflection point

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks to the press in Statuary Hall at the Capitol on August 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Meadows’ effort to avoid a state court prosecution in the Fulton County 2020 election subversion case hits a key inflection point this week.

 Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ effort to avoid a state court prosecution in the Fulton County 2020 election subversion case hits a key inflection point this week, with two federal courts poised to act quickly on his latest appeals.

Meadows was dealt a significant court loss Friday when US District Judge Steve Jones rejected his bid to move the Fulton County charges to federal court, where Meadows claims he is entitled to certain immunity because the prosecution targets activities he says he carried out as a White House adviser to former President Donald Trump.