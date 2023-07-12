(CNN) — Taylor Taranto, the man accused of threatening politicians and arrested in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, DC, neighborhood with weapons, will remain in custody pending trial, a federal magistrate judge ruled Wednesday.

Taranto, 37, is still currently facing four misdemeanor charges related to his conduct during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Prosecutors have indicated that the investigation into recent allegations is ongoing, and they plan to add felony charges at a later date.

