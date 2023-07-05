Lab tests show substance found at White House was cocaine By Kevin Liptak, CNN Jul 5, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Lab testing for the substance found at the White House on Sunday has come back positive for cocaine, according to a person familiar with the matter.CNN has reached out to the Secret Service for official confirmation.The substance was found near the ground floor entrance to the West Wing, the person said. The location is where staff-led tours of the White House pass through on their way into the building.The substance was found near where guests are asked to leave their cell phones before proceeding into the West Wing.Those tours typically only occur on weekends.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular KFD releases more information on Kennewick house fire Benton Co. authorities put Operation Dry Water into effect 'Please stay out': Spectators pose a road block for battling wildfires in Yakima Co. Roll over crash on Road 68 and Court Street Texas man who went missing as a teen is found alive 8 years later Latest News Union Gap man left in critical condition after shooting in Sunnyside Yakima police preparing to ramp up parking enforcement across the city 'Please stay out': Spectators pose a road block for battling wildfires in Yakima Co. Eastern Washington to get new federal prosecutor for MMIP cases Access to Alert Yakima key for residents, visitors during wildfire season More News