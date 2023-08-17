Kirby: No signs North Korea is using Travis King as propaganda or bargaining chip but would ‘not be out of character’

(CNN) — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that it “would not be out of character” for North Korea to use US soldier Travis King as a propaganda tool or bargaining chip.

“They certainly could. … We haven’t seen any indication that that’s exactly what’s afoot here, but certainly would not be out of character for them,” Kirby told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.” “What we’re focused on is trying to make sure we can get information about him.”