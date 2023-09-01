Kenneth Chesebro, architect of fake electors plot, pleads not guilty in Georgia election case By Marshall Cohen, CNN Sep 1, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Attorney Kenneth Chesebro, the architect of the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot in 2020, pleaded not guilty Friday in the Georgia election subversion case, according to a court filing.He also waived his right to an arraignment hearing, according to the filing.Chesebro is facing seven criminal charges, including a violation of Georgia’s RICO act and conspiracy to commit forgery. He denies wrongdoing and his trial is scheduled to begin in late October.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Benton City woman to appear on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" Retaliation claims made in termination of Benton County Fire District #1 paramedic-firefighter Army offers free PFAS filtration systems to East Selah homes - if you qualify Ellensburg Rodeo celebrates growth alongside history during its 100th anniversary ‘The Equalizer 3’ reloads Denzel Washington as the McCall to call in a pinch Latest News Second man sentenced to 18 months in prison for Conspiracy to Make a Destructive Device Tumbleweed 27th Annual Music Festival begins Friday Labor Day Weekend...Warmer Temperatures and a Chance of Scattered Showers Tax relief for families and businesses affected by wildfires on the way Benton-Franklin Health District finds toxic algae for third consecutive week More News