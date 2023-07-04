(CNN) — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify in his impeachment trial, according to his attorney, who called the proceeding a “sham” that would “encourage future kangaroo courts.”

“That is why Attorney General Paxton will not dignify the illegal House action by testifying,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement late Monday. “We will not bow to their evil, illegal, and unprecedented weaponization of state power in the Senate chamber.”

