(CNN) — Gathered at the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory last weekend, a group of aides and advisers to Kamala Harris marveled at what they had just pulled off.

They did not even have a venue lined up when they started reaching out to supporters about attending a quickly arranged speech in Jacksonville, Florida, the next day. But by Friday afternoon, Harris had delivered a fiery speech that was well received among Democrats, blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the state’s new curriculum standards on Black history and expressing concern that Republicans wanted to “replace history with lies.” That set off a week of responses from the governor, which his opponents have used as ongoing fodder for attacks.

CNN’s Jasmine Wright and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.