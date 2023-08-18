Washington (CNN) — The Justice Department is seeking three-decade prison sentences for the leaders of the Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy for plotting and leading the crowd at the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, positioning the men as failed, thuggish political revolutionaries.

In a new court filing, prosecutors say Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola “intentionally positioned themselves at the vanguard of political violence in this country” for years and on January 6 sought to “change the course of American history.”