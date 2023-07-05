(CNN) — The Justice Department is appealing a judge’s order prohibiting various Biden administration agencies and officials from communicating with social media companies about certain content.

The department on Wednesday notified a court that it plans to appeal the preliminary injunction – issued Tuesday by Trump-appointed US District Judge Terry Doughty – to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is arguably the nation’s most conservative appeals court.

