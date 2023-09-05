Justice Department and Santos campaign aide in possible plea deal talks

Rep. George Santos is escorted by police as he leaves Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, New York, on May 10. A campaign aide for Santos and the Justice Department are mulling a possible plea deal.

 Eduardo Munoz/Reuters/File

(CNN) — A campaign fundraiser for indicted Rep. George Santos and the Justice Department are mulling a possible plea deal, according to a Tuesday request for a speedy trial waiver from prosecutors.

Samuel Miele is charged in connection with allegedly impersonating a top aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to solicit contributions for Santos’ campaign in 2021.

