Judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case By Katelyn Polantz and Tierney Sneed, CNN Jul 21, 2023 (CNN) — A federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.US District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled jury selection to begin on May 14 at the federal courthouse in Ft. Pierce, Florida. She said a two-week trial period would then begin on May 20.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.