(CNN) — Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro will not be able to argue before a jury at his contempt of Congress trial next week that the former president asserted privilege to shield him from a House January 6 committee subpoena, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Navarro had not met the burden to establish that Donald Trump formally granted executive privilege or testimonial immunity, US District Judge Amit P. Mehta said at a pre-trial conference.